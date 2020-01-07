Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] stock went up by 0.27% or 0.8 points up from its previous closing price of $300.43. The stock reached $301.23 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.16% in the period of the last 7 days. MA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $301.33, at one point touching $296.03. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $301.33. The 52-week high currently stands at $303.53 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 58.74% after the recent low of $184.44. Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 184.44 to 303.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $300.43. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] sitting at +55.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.50%. These measurements indicate that Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 50.00%. Its Return on Equity is 107.87, and its Return on Assets is 25.37. These metrics all suggest that Mastercard Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 108.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.71 and P/E Ratio of 44.71. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] earns $1,010,135 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has 1.01B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $303.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 184.44 to 303.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mastercard Incorporated [MA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated [MA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.