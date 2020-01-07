Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] opened at $60.96 and closed at $60.24 a share within trading session on Jan 7, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 2.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] had 797481 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.84M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.18%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $49.31 during that period and MXIM managed to take a rebound to $65.73 in the last 52 weeks.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.31 to 65.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.24.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 28 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] sitting at +32.57 and its Gross Margin at +64.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.70%. Its Return on Equity is 43.83, and its Return on Assets is 20.19. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.79. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.04 and P/E Ratio of 22.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] earns $324,538 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.18 and its Current Ratio is 6.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has 275.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.31 to 65.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 1.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.