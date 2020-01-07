Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $54.15 after MDLZ shares went down by -0.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Mondelez International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.96 to 56.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at +14.94 and its Gross Margin at +38.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 13.07, and its Return on Assets is 5.37. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 19.92. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] earns $324,225 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $78.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.96 to 56.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.