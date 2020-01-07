New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] opened at $16.10 and closed at $16.14 a share within trading session on Jan 6, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] had 3.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.63 during that period and NRZ managed to take a rebound to $17.34 in the last 52 weeks.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.14.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +42.71 and its Gross Margin at +84.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.57. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a

poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] earns $788,960,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 418.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.