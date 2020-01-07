The share price of Organovo Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: ONVO] inclined by $0.42, presently trading at $0.46. The company’s shares saw 109.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.22 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ONVO jumped by +32.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.52% compared to 0.12 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.32%, while additionally dropping -58.07% during the last 12 months. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.54% increase from the current trading price.
Organovo Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 1.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 30 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO] sitting at -882.37 and its Gross Margin at +52.60.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -75.10%. Its Return on Equity is -65.86, and its Return on Assets is -58.89. These metrics suggest that this Organovo Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.33. Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO] earns $50,672 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 10.19 and its Current Ratio is 10.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO] has 130.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 1.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.93% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. [ONVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.