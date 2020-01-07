Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] dipped by -2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $5.05 price per share at the time. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. represents 150.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $779.17M with the latest information.

The Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. traded at the price of $5.05 with 846284 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PACB shares recorded 1.95M.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.37 to 7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] sitting at -128.44 and its Gross Margin at +31.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.40%. Its Return on Equity is -102.48, and its Return on Assets is -65.25. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.61.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.75.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] earns $196,075 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.23 and its Current Ratio is 4.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 4.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.