Pacific Coast Oil Trust [NYSE: ROYT] dipped by -7.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. Pacific Coast Oil Trust represents 30.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.50M with the latest information.

The Pacific Coast Oil Trust traded at the price of $0.78 with 1.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ROYT shares recorded 1.49M.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [NYSE:ROYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.84.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 13 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] sitting at +82.88 and its Gross Margin at +92.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.50%. These measurements indicate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is

5.98, and its Return on Assets is 5.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ROYT financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] has 30.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 327.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 24.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.