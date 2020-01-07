The share price of QEP Resources, Inc. [NYSE: QEP] inclined by $4.72, presently trading at $4.71. The company’s shares saw 82.56% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.58 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as QEP jumped by +8.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.88% compared to 0.38 of all time high it touched on 01/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 39.35%, while additionally dropping -22.53% during the last 12 months. QEP Resources, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.86% increase from the current trading price.

QEP Resources, Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 9.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.72.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] sitting at -63.70 and its Gross Margin at -55.04, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.90%. Its Return on Equity is -30.89, and its Return on Assets is -14.97. These metrics suggest that this QEP Resources, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] earns $4,156,129 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] has 237.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 9.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.38. This RSI suggests that QEP Resources, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources, Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.