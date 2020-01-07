Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $3.03 after REI shares went down by -6.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ring Energy, Inc. [NYSE:REI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ring Energy, Inc. [REI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] sitting at +28.45 and its Gross Margin at +39.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.73. These metrics suggest that this Ring Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.82, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 8.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39 and P/E Ratio of 7.86. These metrics all suggest that Ring Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] earns $2,858,699 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.32 and its Current Ratio is 0.32. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] has 65.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $211.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 8.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ring Energy, Inc. [REI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. [REI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.