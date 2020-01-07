SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.[SEAS] stock saw a move by 5.02% on , touching 735627. Based on the recent volume, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SEAS shares recorded 80.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] stock additionally went up by +6.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SEAS stock is set at 34.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SEAS shares showcased 6.36% increase. SEAS saw -1.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.36% compared to high within the same period of time.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 34.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.44.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +29.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 16.21, and its Return on Assets is 2.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

[SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 580.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 563.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.53 and P/E Ratio of 26.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] earns $291,977 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has 80.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 34.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.