SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] gained by 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $8.82 price per share at the time. SLM Corporation represents 428.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.78B with the latest information.

The SLM Corporation traded at the price of $8.82 with 5.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SLM shares recorded 3.41M.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 11.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.81.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at +29.72 and its Gross Margin at +63.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00%. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.90, and its Return on Assets is 2.01. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SLM Corporation [SLM] earns $1,107,204 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.