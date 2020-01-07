The share price of SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] inclined by $7.36, presently trading at $7.47. The company’s shares saw 47.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.06 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPWR fall by -6.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.04% compared to -0.50 of all time high it touched on 12/30/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.36%, while additionally gaining 40.41% during the last 12 months. SunPower Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.49% increase from the current trading price.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.06 to 16.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] sitting at -15.63 and its Gross Margin at +3.36, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -66.70%. Its Return on

Assets is -27.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 116.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] earns $261,528 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has 178.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.06 to 16.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 4.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunPower Corporation [SPWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SunPower Corporation [SPWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.