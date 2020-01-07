The share price of Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] inclined by $35.69, presently trading at $35.68. The company’s shares saw 45.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.49 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SYF fall by -1.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.05% compared to -0.61 of all time high it touched on 12/30/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.80%, while additionally gaining 41.36% during the last 12 months. Synchrony Financial is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.4% increase from the current trading price.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.49 to 38.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 24 Jan (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +24.05 and its Gross Margin at +90.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.30, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future

updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 6.50. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $918,424 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 655.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.49 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.