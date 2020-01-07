The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] shares went higher by 1.14% from its previous closing of $50.74, now trading at the price of $51.32, also adding 0.58 points. Is BK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 919.89M float and a +2.05% run over in the last seven days. BK share price has been hovering between $54.27 and $40.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 16 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at +26.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.10%. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.15. These metrics suggest that this The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 13.32. These metrics all suggest that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] earns $374,016 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 934.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 54.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.