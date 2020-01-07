The Boeing Company [BA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $333.74 after BA shares went up by 0.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 316.08 to 446.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $332.76.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at +11.67 and its Gross Margin at +19.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 91.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 76.40%. Its Return on Equity is 3,012.39, and its Return on Assets is 9.97. These metrics suggest that this The Boeing Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Boeing Company [BA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4,084.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 97.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.22, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 3,143.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. The Boeing Company [BA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 540.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.32 and P/E Ratio of 51.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Boeing Company [BA] earns $660,961 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 563.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $188.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 316.08 to 446.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.