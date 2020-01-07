The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] took an upward turn with a change of 1.02%, trading at the price of $233.95 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.29M shares for that time period. GS monthly volatility recorded 1.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.29%. PS value for GS stocks is 1.55 with PB recorded at 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.10 to 234.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $231.58.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] sitting at +27.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70%. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.13, and its Return on Assets is 1.13. These metrics suggest that this The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 417.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.37 and P/E Ratio of 10.47. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] earns $1,341,148 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has 358.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $83.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.10 to 234.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.