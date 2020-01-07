TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] took an upward turn with a change of 5.38%, trading at the price of $2.51 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 715628 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 172.89K shares for that time period. TCON monthly volatility recorded 12.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.71%. PS value for TCON stocks is with PB recorded at 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:TCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.07 to 17.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.38.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] sitting at -1158.00.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -132.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -125.00%. Its Return on Equity is -181.94, and its Return on Assets is -91.07. These metrics suggest that this TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 15.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -150.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.72. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] earns $115,385 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.01 and its Current Ratio is 3.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] has 3.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.07 to 17.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 13.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.