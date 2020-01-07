Tyme Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] stock went up by 14.29% or 0.22 points up from its previous closing price of $1.54. The stock reached $1.76 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TYME share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +52.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

TYME had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.95, at one point touching $1.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.95. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.12 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.17% after the recent low of $0.92.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 4.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 10 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 5.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.47. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.92.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.56 and its Current Ratio is 2.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has 114.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $176.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 4.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 17.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.43. This RSI suggests that Tyme Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.