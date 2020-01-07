VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] shares went higher by 7.60% from its previous closing of $1.32, now trading at the price of $1.41, also adding 0.09 points. Is VBIV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.38 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VBIV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 107.11M float and a +4.04% run over in the last seven days. VBIV share price has been hovering between $2.20 and $0.47 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 24 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] sitting at -1792.25 and its Gross Margin at -34.40.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity

is -18.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 43.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] earns $29,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $252.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.33. This RSI suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.