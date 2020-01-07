The share price of Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] inclined by $144.20, presently trading at $141.09. The company’s shares saw 54.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $91.30 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VEEV jumped by +0.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.46% compared to 0.02 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.13%, while additionally gaining 58.48% during the last 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $178.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.97% increase from the current trading price.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.30 to 176.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at +22.87 and its Gross Margin at +69.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90%. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity

is 16.68, and its Return on Assets is 12.29. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 85.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.60. Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.38 and P/E Ratio of 72.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.31 and its Current Ratio is 3.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 149.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.30 to 176.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 2.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.