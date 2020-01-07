Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] dipped by -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $189.19 price per share at the time. Visa Inc. represents 2.17B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $411.42B with the latest information.

The Visa Inc. traded at the price of $189.19 with 10.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of V shares recorded 7.07M.

Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.13 to 191.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $189.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at +67.03 and its Gross Margin at +79.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.70%. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.50%. Its Return on Equity is 33.92, and its Return on Assets is 16.43. These metrics all suggest that Visa Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Visa Inc. [V] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Visa Inc. [V] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.57 and P/E Ratio of 36.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Visa Inc. [V] earns $1,178,308 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.