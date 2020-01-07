Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ: CZR] opened at $13.44 and closed at $13.47 a share within trading session on Jan 6, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ: CZR] had 17.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.79 during that period and CZR managed to take a rebound to $13.69 in the last 52 weeks.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 13.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +36.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.36, and its Return on Assets is 1.18. These metrics suggest that this Caesars Entertainment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caesars

Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 585.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 580.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] earns $127,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 687.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 13.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.