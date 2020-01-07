Dow Inc. [DOW] saw a change by -0.40% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $52.21. The company is holding 760.31M shares with keeping 740.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.18%, trading +19.12% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 760.31M shares valued at 4.28 million were bought and sold.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +12.56 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.58, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 760.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.