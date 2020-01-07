Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $21.08 after JEF shares went down by -1.10% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 21.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.32.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at -4.10 and its Gross Margin at +16.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40%. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is 2.66, and its Return on Assets is 0.57. These metrics suggest that this Jefferies Financial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 66.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -8.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] earns $1,063,704 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 302.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 21.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.