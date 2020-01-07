the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE: RUBI] gained by 5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $10.30 price per share at the time. the Rubicon Project, Inc. represents 51.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $496.62M with the latest information. The the Rubicon Project, Inc. traded at the price of $10.30 with 1.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RUBI shares recorded 858.34K. the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 10.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.73. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 26 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -48.26 and its Gross Margin at +50.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.20%. Its Return on Equity is -43.75, and its Return on Assets is -16.63. These metrics suggest that this the Rubicon Project, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] earns $304,853 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.72. This RSI suggests that the Rubicon Project, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.