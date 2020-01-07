The share price of Zscaler, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] inclined by $48.70, presently trading at $48.65. The company’s shares saw 21.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $40.05 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZS jumped by +4.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.09% compared to 2.15 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.31%, while additionally gaining 16.59% during the last 12 months. Zscaler, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $62.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.98% increase from the current trading price.
Zscaler, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.05 to 89.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.70.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 27 Feb (In 51 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler, Inc. [ZS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler, Inc. [ZS] sitting at -7.34 and its Gross Margin at +80.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.70%. Its Return on Equity is -10.40,
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 737.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.10. Zscaler, Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zscaler, Inc. [ZS] earns $204,619 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Zscaler, Inc. [ZS] has 127.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.05 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.48% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Zscaler, Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Zscaler, Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.