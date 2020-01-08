Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] saw a change by -1.19% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $154.94. The company is holding 69.25M shares with keeping 68.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 19.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.13% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.62%, trading +2.95% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 69.25M shares valued at 1.11 million were bought and sold.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [NYSE:AAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.09 to 182.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 18 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] sitting at +6.93 and its Gross Margin at +44.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indic

ate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.17, and its Return on Assets is 4.84. These metrics suggest that this Advance Auto Parts, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.18 and P/E Ratio of 25.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] earns $134,937 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has 69.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.09 to 182.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.