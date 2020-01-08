Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] stock went down by -8.01% or -0.05 points down from its previous closing price of $0.66. The stock reached $0.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARPO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.88% in the period of the last 7 days.
ARPO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.656, at one point touching $0.605. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.656. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -68.87% after the recent low of $0.45.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 4.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 55 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO] sitting at -55.47.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -29.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.00%. Its Return on Equity is -27.32, and its Return on Assets is -24.42. These metrics suggest that this Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -18,318.84. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO] earns $746,571 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.73 and its Current Ratio is 11.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO] has 40.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 4.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.53% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.