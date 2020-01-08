The share price of Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] inclined by $240.30, presently trading at $238.04. The company’s shares saw 43.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $166.30 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AMGN fall by -0.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.12% compared to -2.23 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.98%, while additionally gaining 20.18% during the last 12 months. Amgen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $234.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.34% decrease from the current trading price.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at +43.44 and its Gross Margin at +82.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.50%. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 44.48, and its Return on Assets is 11.47. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

is organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 271.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 236.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.46 and P/E Ratio of 18.26. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] earns $1,105,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 598.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $142.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.