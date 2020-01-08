Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $62.13 after AMAT shares went up by 0.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Applied Materials, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.67 to 63.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] sitting at +22.93 and its Gross Margin at +43.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 35.95, and its Return on Assets is 14.70. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.38.

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 21.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] earns $664,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has 930.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.67 to 63.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 2.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.