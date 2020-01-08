AT&T Inc.[T] stock saw a move by 0.29% on , touching 9.17 million. Based on the recent volume, AT&T Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of T shares recorded 7.33B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AT&T Inc. [T] stock could reach median target price of $41.00.

AT&T Inc. [T] stock additionally went up by +0.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of T stock is set at 27.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.22% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, T shares showcased 17.02% increase. T saw -0.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.12% compared to high within the same period of time.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 39.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at +15.98 and its Gross Margin at +36.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.92, and its Return on Assets is 3.97. These metrics suggest that this AT&T Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AT&T Inc. [T] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. AT&T Inc. [T] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.45 and P/E Ratio of 17.62. These metrics all suggest that AT&T Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AT&T Inc. [T] earns $637,332 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.33B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $287.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

AT&T Inc. [T] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.