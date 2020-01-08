Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] dipped by -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $312.64 price per share at the time. Broadcom Inc. represents 408.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.61B with the latest information.

The Broadcom Inc. traded at the price of $312.64 with 1.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AVGO shares recorded 2.12M.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 230.76 to 331.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $313.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 12 Mar (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at +25.84 and its Gross Margin at +48.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 52.31, and its Return on Assets is 23.49. These metrics suggest that this Broadcom Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.90. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 48.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] earns $1,389,867 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.41 and its Current Ratio is 3.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 408.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 230.76 to 331.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.