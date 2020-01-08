Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE: CEI] shares went higher by 25.16% from its previous closing of $3.10, now trading at the price of $3.88, also adding 0.78 points. Is CEI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CEI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.14M float and a +100.53% run over in the last seven days. CEI share price has been hovering between $1787.50 and $0.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1787.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 300.10%. Its Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 4.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1787.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 676.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 29.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.40. This RSI suggests that Camber Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.