Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] took an upward turn with a change of 0.20%, trading at the price of $45.02 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.87 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Comcast Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 18.23M shares for that time period. CMCSA monthly volatility recorded 1.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.19%. PS value for CMCSA stocks is 1.90 with PB recorded at 2.62.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.67 to 47.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 23 Jan (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at +20.11 and its Gross Margin at +56.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 16.73, and its Return on Assets is 5.35. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CMCSA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

44.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.50 and P/E Ratio of 16.69. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] earns $513,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.59B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $206.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.67 to 47.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.