The share price of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] inclined by $141.26, presently trading at $138.87. The company’s shares saw 33.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $104.22 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CCI fall by -1.79% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.68% compared to -2.53 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.87%, while additionally gaining 27.87% during the last 12 months. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is said to have a 12-month price target set at $142.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.2% increase from the current trading price.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.22 to 149.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at +15.75 and its Gross Margin at +38.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 5.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.02 and P/E Ratio of 69.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] earns $1,070,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 416.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.22 to 149.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.