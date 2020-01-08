The share price of Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] inclined by $187.71, presently trading at $187.47. The company’s shares saw 28.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $146.20 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ECL fall by -2.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.31% compared to -4.15 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.31%, while additionally gaining 27.44% during the last 12 months. Ecolab Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $201.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.33% increase from the current trading price.

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 146.20 to 209.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $187.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] sitting at +13.51 and its Gross Margin at +41.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.20%. Its Return on Equity is 18.30, and its Return on Assets is 7.14. These metrics all suggest that Ecolab Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 46.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.94 and P/E Ratio of 36.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] earns $299,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has 289.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $54.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 146.20 to 209.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ecolab Inc. [ECL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ecolab Inc. [ECL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.