Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] took an upward turn with a change of 0.19%, trading at the price of $132.51 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Eli Lilly and Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.17M shares for that time period. LLY monthly volatility recorded 1.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.17%. PS value for LLY stocks is 5.64 with PB recorded at 35.81.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 137.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $132.26.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at +25.19 and its Gross Margin at +73.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.10%. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.18, and its Return on Assets is 7.27. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.09. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.65 and P/E Ratio of 29.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] earns $634,842 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 963.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 137.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 1.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.73. This RSI suggests that Eli Lilly and Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.