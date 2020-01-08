FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] gained by 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $100.15 price per share at the time. FMC Corporation represents 130.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.07B with the latest information.

The FMC Corporation traded at the price of $100.15 with 1.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FMC shares recorded 848.63K.

FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.08 to 101.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.36.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 10 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FMC Corporation [FMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FMC Corporation [FMC] sitting at +23.58 and its Gross Margin at +44.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70%. Its Return on Equity is 22.15, and its Return on Assets is 6.70. These metrics all suggest that FMC Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FMC Corporation [FMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 46.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 24.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FMC Corporation [FMC] earns $647,644 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FMC Corporation [FMC] has 130.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.08 to 101.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FMC Corporation [FMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FMC Corporation [FMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.