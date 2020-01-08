Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] gained by 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $77.08 price per share at the time. Fortive Corporation represents 337.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.99B with the latest information.

The Fortive Corporation traded at the price of $77.08 with 1.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTV shares recorded 1.78M.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 89.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortive Corporation [FTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortive Corporation [FTV] sitting at +18.37 and its Gross Margin at +51.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.90%. These measurements indicate that Fortive Corporation [FTV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.68, and its Return on Assets is 7.85. These metrics all suggest that Fortive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 34.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.65 and P/E Ratio of 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Fortive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fortive Corporation [FTV] earns $268,863 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] has 337.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 89.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 1.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortive Corporation [FTV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortive Corporation [FTV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.