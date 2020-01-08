Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went down by -7.03% or -0.03 points down from its previous closing price of $0.36. The stock reached $0.33 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GHSI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +49.30% in the period of the last 7 days.
GHSI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.3749, at one point touching $0.321. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.3749. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $0.17.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 36 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] sitting at -652.09 and its Gross Margin at +49.14.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -192.00%. Its Return on Equity is -154.48, and its Return on Assets is -140.57. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.28.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] earns $72,473 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] has 52.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.15% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.