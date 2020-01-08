Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] shares went lower by -2.31% from its previous closing of $24.67, now trading at the price of $24.10, also adding -0.57 points. Is HAL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HAL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 875.20M float and a -1.10% run over in the last seven days. HAL share price has been hovering between $32.71 and $16.97 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 32.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 21 Jan (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at +11.39 and its Gross Margin at +12.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 18.56, and its Return on Assets is 6.49. These metrics suggest that this Halliburton Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halliburton Company [HAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.34,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 17.75. These metrics all suggest that Halliburton Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Halliburton Company [HAL] earns $399,917 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 876.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 32.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 2.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halliburton Company [HAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.