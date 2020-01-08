Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] dipped by -1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $108.29 price per share at the time. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 285.91M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.96B with the latest information.

The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $108.29 with 1.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HLT shares recorded 1.64M.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.12 to 112.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at +16.08 and its Gross Margin at +21.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 58.25, and its Return on Assets is 5.40. These metrics all suggest that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,321.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.03. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,318.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 38.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.45 and P/E Ratio of 34.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] earns $52,698 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 285.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.12 to 112.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.