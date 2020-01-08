Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] saw a change by -0.41% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $177.81. The company is holding 326.02M shares with keeping 320.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.32% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.48% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.48%, trading +21.75% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 326.02M shares valued at 1.12 million were bought and sold.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.82 to 182.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $178.54.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 7 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] sitting at +24.27 and its Gross Margin at +40.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.50%. These measurements indicate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.90%. Its Return on Equity is 65.39, and its Return on Assets is 16.20. These metrics all suggest that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 226.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.63. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.19 and P/E Ratio of 23.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] earns $307,667 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has 326.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.82 to 182.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.