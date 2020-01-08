Darden Restaurants, Inc.[DRI] stock saw a move by -0.86% on , touching 1.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Darden Restaurants, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DRI shares recorded 122.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] stock could reach median target price of $126.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] stock additionally went up by +2.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DRI stock is set at 7.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DRI shares showcased -8.51% decrease. DRI saw -12.66% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.36% compared to high within the same period of time.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.63 to 128.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.12.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 19 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] sitting at +9.69 and its Gross Margin at +17.63.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 31.33, and its Return on Assets is 11.98. These metrics suggest that this Darden Restaurants, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 22.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] earns $46,002 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 98.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.61. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has 122.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.63 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.