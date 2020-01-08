NextEra Energy, Inc.[NEE] stock saw a move by -0.09% on , touching 1.62 million. Based on the recent volume, NextEra Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NEE shares recorded 485.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] stock could reach median target price of $245.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] stock additionally went up by +0.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NEE stock is set at 40.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NEE shares showcased 15.93% increase. NEE saw -1.51% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.35 to 245.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $241.52.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 24 Jan (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] sitting at +23.45 and its Gross Margin at +32.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.90%. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.29, and its Return on Assets is 6.59. These metrics suggest that this NextEra Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.47 and P/E Ratio of 36.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] earns $1,148,028 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.29 and its Current Ratio is 0.36. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has 485.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $117.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.35 to 245.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.