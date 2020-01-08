YUM! Brands, Inc.[YUM] stock saw a move by 0.18% on , touching 1.28 million. Based on the recent volume, YUM! Brands, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YUM shares recorded 303.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] stock could reach median target price of $111.00.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] stock additionally went up by +1.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YUM stock is set at 11.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YUM shares showcased -7.71% decrease. YUM saw -14.83% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.19% compared to high within the same period of time.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.52 to 119.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.79.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] sitting at +24.18 and its Gross Margin at +41.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.90%. These measurements indicate that YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is

43.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 90.10%. Its Return on Assets is 18.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 259.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 167.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] has 303.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.94B. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.