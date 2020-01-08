The share price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] inclined by $135.88, presently trading at $136.72. The company’s shares saw 39.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $98.09 recorded on Jan 8, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as JPM fall by -2.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.30% compared to -2.95 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.12%, while additionally gaining 34.86% during the last 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $129.54. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -7.18% decrease from the current trading price.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.09 to 141.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 14 Jan (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at +32.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.00%. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.60, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics suggest that this JPMorgan Chase & Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.44 and P/E Ratio of 13.49. These metrics all suggest that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] earns $497,647 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $434.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.09 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.