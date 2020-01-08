The share price of Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] inclined by $154.89, presently trading at $155.35. The company’s shares saw 60.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $96.90 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KSU jumped by +1.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.24% compared to 2.26 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.33%, while additionally gaining 58.47% during the last 12 months. Kansas City Southern is said to have a 12-month price target set at $158.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.3% increase from the current trading price.

Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 17 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kansas City Southern [KSU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kansas City Southern [KSU] sitting at +35.19 and its Gross Margin at +35.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Kansas City Southern [KSU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.40, and its Return on Assets is 6.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KSU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.88. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.32 and P/E Ratio of 27.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kansas City Southern [KSU] earns $382,181 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kansas City Southern [KSU] has 99.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 96.90 to 156.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kansas City Southern [KSU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kansas City Southern [KSU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.