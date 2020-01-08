Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] dipped by -0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $135.97 price per share at the time. Kimberly-Clark Corporation represents 342.91M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.63B with the latest information.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation traded at the price of $135.97 with 1.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KMB shares recorded 1.43M.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.44 to 143.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at +17.05 and its Gross Margin at +33.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.20%. Its Return on Equity is 603.85, and its Return on Assets is 9.50. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMB financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] earns $450,878 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 342.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.44 to 143.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.