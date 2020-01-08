KKR & Co. Inc.[KKR] stock saw a move by 0.07% on , touching 1.71 million. Based on the recent volume, KKR & Co. Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KKR shares recorded 557.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock additionally went up by +0.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KKR stock is set at 40.50% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KKR shares showcased 11.42% increase. KKR saw -3.68% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.30% compared to high within the same period of time.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.87 to 30.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 7 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +23.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.29, and its Return on Assets is 2.34. These metrics suggest that this KKR & Co. Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 262.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 273.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.09 and P/E Ratio of 15.34. These metrics all suggest that KKR & Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] earns $2,252,489 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has 557.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.87 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.